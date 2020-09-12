Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard turns himself in to begin 4-year prison sentence

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has turned himself in to the Lee County Jail to begin a four-year prison sentence.

This comes after Hubbard’s appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court was denied back in August. Hubbard is accused of violating ethics violations during his time as Speaker of the House. He was found guilty on 12 counts back in 2016.

#BREAKING: Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard turns himself into the Lee County Jail to begin serving a 4 year prison sentence for felony ethics convictions in 2016. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/aSc6oZt8x7 — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) September 11, 2020

Hubbard served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1998 until his conviction in 2016.

