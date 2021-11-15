Former Assistant Police Chief in Hogansville receives award many years after serving the department

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Chief, Jeffrey Sheppard, awarded former Assistant Chief, John Pearson, with the rank and title of Assistant Chief of Police, Emeritus. He was also given a plaque with a replica of his Hogansville police badge on it with the new title, Emeritus.

“He was a real instrumental part of bringing this department together, of getting accredited, of making this a professional police department,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard said the award was long overdue after Pearson spent five years with the Hogansville PD and left shortly after former Chief Moses Ector retired. Sheppard said Pearson left quietly and never received the praise he deserved for the work he did in Hogansville.

Sheppard also said Pearson helped shape him into the person and leader he is today. Despite leaving the department in Sep. 2014 Pearson has stuck by Sheppard’s side. He helped him him set goals for the department once he became chief and has helped jumpstart many community initiatives.

“It’s a thank you for the time that he put in here before and a personal thank you from me for the last year that he has given me advice and helped me in the position that I am in and helped this department become a successful police department,” said Sheppard.

Pearson was known within the department as a disciplinarian who emphasized community involvement. He often times helped community members without speaking about it or expecting praise.

“He’s always been there to help the chiefs but I’ve never seen him get any recognition for himself. He doesn’t do it for the recognition. He does it because he truly cares about this profession and he cares about the officers that work in this profession,” said Sheppard.

After being surprised and receiving the award, Pearson thanked the council, Chief Sheppard and Chief Ector for the recognition and opportunity to serve Hogansville.

“I’m almost at a loss for words. This is the most significant honor that I’ve ever received in my 40 years of law enforcement and I say thank you,” said Pearson.