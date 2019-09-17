Former football player pleads guilty to child molestation

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–Former football player Justin Crawford, 24, has pleaded guilty to sex crimes charges against filed against him in Muscogee County. Crawford appeared in court Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Today Crawford plead guilty on charges of child molestation and sodomy. Crawford was sentenced to serve 12 years in jail. He was arrested on several sex crimes charges in October of 2018. Those charges included Aggravated Child Molestation, Sodomy, and Enticing a Minor for Indecent Purposes.

Crawford played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football League. Crawford is a former player for Hardaway High School. He also played at West Virginia University and the Falcons during pre-season in 2018.