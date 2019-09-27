Former Georgia resident shares why he moved to Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC. (WRBL)–The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce chose one of the south’s most popular destination cities for its annual Inter-City Leadership Conference this year.

More than 130 people from our area traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, this week to learn the city’s strategies for economic growth and tourism.

But the booming city also attracts new residents. We found a former Georgia resident who moved to South Carolina because of Charleston’s appeal.

Casey Jones works as a sales manager with a Charleston carriage ride company. The University of Georgia graduate says 25-years-ago, he decided to change his address from Atlanta to Charleston, “Well, the charm of the city. The restaurants are real important here. We have the beaches. You know, it’s just really convenient to the beaches. From the downtown area to the restaurants to the beaches, it’s just a really easy city to get around.”

News 3’s Phil Scoggins and Greg Loyd are with the Columbus delegation. They’ll have a report on News 3 MiddayFriday about the event’s final day.