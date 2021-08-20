Former Huntsville police officer William Darby faces murder sentencing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby was convicted in May for the murder of Jeffery Parker, a suicidal man shot by Darby in an on-duty incident in 2018.

Three months after his conviction Darby, 28, will be sentenced Friday afternoon; under Alabama law, he faces a sentencing range from 20 years to life in prison.

Darby shot 49-year-old Parker as he sat in his home on Deramus Avenue with a gun to his head, talking to another Huntsville police officer, Genisha Pegues. Parker had called 911 and told a dispatcher he planned to shoot himself.

Jeffery Parker

A police department shooting review panel cleared Darby in May 2018, but the Madison County District Attorney’s Office found problems with the shooting. A grand jury agreed and issued the murder indictment in August of that same year.

Darby’s murder trial was delayed several times because of motions, conflicts with attorney’s schedules and COVID-19.

Once the trial started on May 3, 2021, it lasted only five days. The first day of jury deliberations lasted about four and half hours but had to restart deliberations the next morning after a juror with a medical issue was replaced by an alternate.

The jury deliberated just over six and a half hours before finding Darby guilty of murder. Shortly after the verdict was read, Darby’s lawyer Robert Tuten and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle were pointing to an appeal, which cannot be filed until after Darby is sentenced.

Darby is due to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Friday by Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate.

Officer William Darby was placed in handcuffs after being found guilty of murder in Jeffrey Parker’s death.

The City of Huntsville reported on May 20 it had spent $89,000, out of the $125,000 approved for Darby’s defense by the city council. Darby remained on the city’s payroll until his resignation over two months after his conviction.

Jeffery Parker’s best friend from high school, Bill Parks, described Parker as a very kind soul who had his demons, just like everyone else in the world.

“Jeff was a very smart guy, almost a Renaissance man. He loved music. He could fix almost anything you asked him to do. He just asked for help. He wanted help and he ended up in a situation where he asked for help and it ended up terribly.” Parks said during a press conference after Darby’s conviction.

The Parker family filed a civil lawsuit against Darby and the City of Huntsville in March 2020, the lawsuit was placed on hold for over a year while the criminal case was pending.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke ruled in June 2021 that the lawsuit could move forward before Darby was sentenced. The judge told the attorneys representing the Parker family and both the City of Huntsville and Officer Darby they can begin discovery in the civil case, but not depositions.

“We don’t want to interfere with any of the criminal proceedings. And we’re not going to do that. We’re just…It’s been over three years and we’re just going to start the process. These things will take a while. They feel the wheels of justice are moving,” said Martin Weinberg, the attorney representing the Parker family.

Judge Burke said he will evaluate where things stand once the criminal sentencing hearing takes place.