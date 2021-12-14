Former Jackson County teacher arrested on multiple sex abuse charges

(WHNT) — A former Jackson County teacher was arrested on multiple sex abuse charges Monday afternoon.

According to jail records from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Scotty Berlin Baugh of Gurley is facing six different sex offenses, including a school employee having sexual contact with a student and two counts of fondling a male child.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen stated that Baugh taught at Woodville High School and one other school in Jackson County.

Baugh was booked into the Jackson County Jail in lieu of a $201,000 bond.

News 19 has reached out to the Jackson County Board of Education and Woodville High School administration for more information.