Former President Carter released from Americus hospital

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL) Former President Jimmy Carter is now recovering at home, after being hospitalized this past weekend for a urinary tract infection.

Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus released Mr. Carter yesterday afternoon.

Mr. Carter’s hospitalization last weekend in Americus came just days after he left Emory in Atlanta. Doctors operated on him there to relieve pressure on his brain. Doctors say a series of falls Mr. Carter suffered this year led to a build-up of bleeding that caused brain pressure.

A spokesperson for Mr. Carter says he’s happy to return to his Plains home to continue his recovery.

At 95-years-of age, Mr. Carter is the oldest living past president in American history.

