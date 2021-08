FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Former President Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, when the social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board plans to announce its ruling in the case involving the former president. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Republican Party has announced that former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Cullman on Aug. 21.

According to ALGOP’s website, Trump will be holding the rally at York Family Farms.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.