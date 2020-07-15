Former Russell County Sheriff Tommy Boswell laid to rest

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- The Celebration at Summerville Baptist Church paid tribute to Thomas Fletcher Boswell.

The Former Russell County Sheriff died just days after celebrating his 71st birthday on July 4.

“He was just a master at treating everybody the same. It didn’t matter where they were from I’ve just tried to learn so much from that, and carry on that legacy of being somebody that is fair, and that does the right thing just like he would tell us,” said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Fire trucks loft a huge American flag at the entrance to his final resting place Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Law enforcement officers from Russell, Lee, and Marengo counties, and Phenix City, and Columbus stood at attention, as the traditional last call for Boswell sounded across emergency radios.

“I was his son. So, I kind of saw the behind the scenes of a lot of late nights, and a lot of stress, things that law enforcement go through. He did that faithfully year after year. He just loved the people of Russell County, and he loved serving them,” said his son Drew Boswell.

Family and friends also shared him with the community in a life of service, 21 years as Russell County Sheriff.

