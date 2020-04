PITTSBURGH (AP) – Paul O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with George W. Bush over tax policy and then produced a book critical of the administration, died Saturday, according to his son. He was 84.

A former head of aluminum giant Alcoa, O’Neill served as Treasury secretary from 2001 to late 2002.

He was forced to resign after he objected to a second round of tax cuts because of their impact on deficits.