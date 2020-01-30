Former WRBL News Director Dick McMichael inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame



ATLANTA, GA (WRBL) – Legendary Columbus broadcaster Dick McMichael was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame Wednesday.

McMichael’s broadcasting career spans 50 years. In 1948, McMichael started his career at WDAK. At the age of 17, McMichael’s high school band director put him in touch with an announcer at the radio station after learning McMichael was interested in the topic of broadcast. Eventually, McMichael would enrolled at Mercer University in Macon. He would go on to work at WLAG LaGrange, WBML, and WSB Radio in Atlanta.

In 1973, McMichael returned to Columbus as News Director for WRBL, where he also served as anchor of the evening TV news. McMichael also produced a number of award winning documentaries and hosted a weekly half-hour public affairs talk show.

During his career, McMichael interviewed many distinguished public figures including David Sarnoff, a founder and Chairman of the Board of RCA and NBC Radio, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, former Secretary of State Dean Rusk, and Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of the Salk polio vaccine.

McMichael received many honors for his work with the community and as a broadcaster. Among his awards is GAB’s 2004 Georgia Broadcaster of the Year award. His civic service included memberships in the Columbus Jaycees, Columbus Lions Club, and the Rotary Club of Columbus.

McMichael retired from broadcasting in 2000 at WTVM, where he worked as an anchor.