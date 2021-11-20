Fort Benning continues Multi-Gun Challenge throughout the weekend

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning is hosting its annual Multi-Gun Challenge from Nov. 19-21, 2021. The event came back after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has 255 participants from all over the country competing in the rigorous competition.

Erik Andreasen, the Commander of the United States Army Marksmenship Unit, said the event is hosted by the U.S. Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Programs (MWR) that is part of the Marksmenship Unit.

“Seeing the competitors come out, really enjoying themselves in a quick, fun and fast way, very safely is always a big part of what we like seeing here,” said Commander Andreasen.

The Multi-Gun Challenge has nine stages that competitors must complete while being evaluated for their agility and accuracy. The marksmen competing are a combination of soldiers and civilians and they must complete obstacles while shooting from rifles, handguns and shotguns. Some of the obstacles included are shooting from a swing, crawling through a tube and shooting from kayaks.

Commander Andreasen also said the obstacles are created by Fort Benning soldiers who draw inspiration from other shooting competitions around the country. They use those ideas and increase the difficulty level for the 255 competing marksmen.

Graham Oswald, an 18 Bravo Special Forces Weapon Sergeant (MOS 18B), said this is his fourth Multi-Gun Challenge and although he retiring from the Army early next year he intends to continue participating in the upcoming years.

“It’s the people. Obviously the sport is super fun but you know, the group of guys that we all shoot together is what makes it really good,” said Sergeant Oswald.

Sergeant Oswald will have served in the Army for 20 years when he retires and he began his career at Fort Benning before transferring to Fort Bragg where he intends to stay once he retires.