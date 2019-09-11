Fort Benning honors 9/11 heroes one step at a time

FORT BENNING, Ga (WRBL) – While some people pause to remember the fallen on 9-11, others plan to pay respect one step at a time.

The Smith Fitness Center at Fort Benning has soldiers and civilians working on a stair stepper. They will be climbing 110-flights in 25 minutes with 55 pounds of additional weight..

It replicates the climb New York City firefighters made in the World Trade Center Towers.

Sgt. Kierra Pellum was eight years old in 2001, but remembers it well.

“My parents were in the military in 2001, so I remember vividly the chaos that day. I was a military brat and all of the kids were very emotional. My parents had to go over and fight for the country. I feel it’s very important for me to give back and honor the lives that were taken,” Pellum said.

The event is sponsored by the Fort Benning MWR.

