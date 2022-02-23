FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning held a Black History Month event on post that paid tribute to the month in many ways. Attendees heard a shortened version of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and stood for the Black National Anthem during the event.

Cecilia Alexander is the Field Studies Program Coordinator at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC). She said she organized the event and used it as a learning experience for many of the soldiers on base.

“We decided to celebrate Black History Month in order to expose our international students to Black History Month. As I normally tell them, it is a class outside of the classroom, explain a little bit of the culture and how we live and relate and get along here in the community,” said Alexander.

Alexander said WHINSEC wanted to celebrate Black History Month with the international students the same way they had celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

Many community leaders were in attendance including Pastor Johnny Flakes III from Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church and the President and CEO of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Jerald Mitchell.

Mitchell expressed his appreciation to WHINSEC for the ceremony that commemorated the month and said he hopes the work continues to develop in the country to ensure all citizens have freedom.

“Being at WHINSEC is another step in how we deliver freedom for so many people around the world. At the end of the day, freedom is freedom and we want to make sure that we’re coordinating with other people that want to offer freedom to people,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said he intends to continue supporting organizations that promote freedom both in and out of the military.