Fort Benning Men’s Basketball hosts first holiday tournament of the year for military bases all over the country

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Fort Benning Yellowjackets are currently holding their first holiday tournament of the year. Basketball teams from military bases all over the country have traveled to Columbus to participate.

Angel Acevedo, the Tournament Director and the Coach for the Fort Benning’s Men’s Basketball team, said he has taken on the leadership roles so he can give active-duty soldiers something to look forward to other than work.

“They love it because two years ago they were a strict road team, they were going maybe every other weekend, maybe every other three weekends they were on the road traveling two to three states away,” said Acevedo.

According to Acevedo, due to the COVID-19 pandemic many on post basketball gyms have been closed which caused many teams, including Fort Benning, to travel out of state multiple times a month. He met with different community organizations and scheduled 12 home games in Columbus to avoid having the soldiers travel so much.

The teams participating in the tournament only have players from their post. There are teams from military bases all over the country including all the way from Fort Carson in Colorado.

Acevedo is a retired U.S. Army Veteran who served 25 years active-duty and similar to him, many of the organizers of the tournament are retired service members.

Aaron Bryant, the President of the Coaches Association, is a retired U.S. Army Veteran who served 22 years active-duty.

“I enjoy what I do, I enjoy supporting the troops and giving that time to take a knee and enjoy things outside of the military. To be able to come out here with them and just have some fun and do something positive is worth it for me,” said Bryant.

Bryant said he really enjoys participating in the basketball league because of the camaraderie. Joey Velez, one of the players for the Fort Benning Yellowjackets agrees.

Velez is a contractor on post at Fort Benning, he moved to Fort Benning two years ago and said he joined the Yellowjackets to have an opportunity to participate in something other than work.

“For me, I am a big team guy because of the camaraderie. I’m from California so being part of a team has given me that support network around here,” said Velez.