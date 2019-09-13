Fort Benning reportedly to be new home of ICE training facility

FORT BENNING, Ga (WRBL)–Newsweek reports Fort Benning will be home to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency training facility.

In an article published September 11, 2019, Newsweek reports documents referencing the ICE facility are available on the U.S. Federal Business Opportunities website. The documents reference the procurement of “hyper-realistic training devices” to be used for a new training facility for the agency’s expanding Special Response Team (SRT) program.

According to the Newsweek article, ICE intended to redact the location of the new facility but failed to do so, the latest in a series of information security snafus. The ICE facility will be built at Fort Benning’s Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs’ (OFTP) Tactical Operations Complex (TOC).

Documents described the facility as a “state-of-the-art” “urban warfare” training facility that will include “hyper-realistic” simulations. Simulations will include replicas of homes, hotels and commercial buildings in Arizona and Chicago.