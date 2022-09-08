FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation held an inaugural ceremony for the academic chair of the Center of Human Rights and Democracy for WHINSEC.

Dr. Tony Raimondo, the Director for the Center of Human Rights and Democracy for WHINSEC, said the school added an academic chair because of its work with Southern and Central American countries. The school hopes to fill the chair with an expert on human rights and democracy that will serve as a teacher to all the students in WHINSEC.

“What the expert filling this chair will do is provide lectures on specialized topics. For example, the prohibition against torture or the lawful use of lethal force in military and police operations,” said Dr. Raimondo.

This is the first time WHINSEC will have an academic chair since its opening in 2001.

Dr. Raimondo said the expert that will eventually fill the chair will not only serve as an instructor but also as a mentor that the students can confide in for all the information on human rights and democracy.

According to Dr. Raimondo, WHINSEC’s human right classes consist of five pillars that students are encouraged to implement in their countries. The pillars are, international human rights law, rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.

The academic chair was named in honor of the former human rights director at the United States Southern Command, Dr. Leana Bresnahan. Dr. Bresnahan served in the role for 25 years and is recognized for her work in many countries across the Western Hemisphere and her emphasis on human rights.

She describes her work with human rights as her passion and led many initiatives that fought for human rights in the Western Hemisphere within the Army.

“To be honored in this way, it means the world to me because it’s sort of like recognizing the effort that I put out and also being associated with this great idea of a center for human rights and democracy,” said Dr. Bresnahan.

WHINSEC also unveiled a trophy case with many of the awards that Dr. Bresnahan was awarded prior to her retirement and it will stand in WHINSEC.