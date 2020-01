FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) To supplement troops already in the area, soldiers from Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Brigade are being deployed to the Middle East.

The infantry battalion is being deployed in direct response to the embassy attack in Baghdad.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says the soliders are being deployed “to the U-S Central Command area.”

Esper did not specify their destination, but a U-S official familiar with the decision said they will go to Kuwait.