Fort Mitchell National Cemetery celebrates Memorial Day in private ceremony amid COVID-19

Fort Mitchell, Alabama (WRBL) The Fort Mitchell National Cemetery held a private Memorial Day ceremony this morning where folks paid their respects to those that fought for our freedom.

A 15-minute ceremony took place this morning where a group of veterans came to pay their respects.

During the ceremony prayer and a moment of silence were given remembering the fallen veterans.

News 3’s spoke with the Assistant Director who says the cemetery was established in 1987, making this the first time a private Memorial Day celebration was held.

“We feel somewhat saddened that it has to be a private ceremony, but we’re very proud to be here, we’re proud of what we’re doing and again honored that we can come here today and be here for our veterans,” says Todd Newkirk, Assistant Director of Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Newkirk says despite not putting out flags at each headstone this year, they raised the flag at half-staff at noon today.