Four months later: Family vows not to give up in fight for justice in Phenix City murder

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Four months after the murder of a beloved Phenix City mom and daughter, her family continues to push for answers.

Jessie Myrick is desperately searching for the person responsible for killing her 27-year-old daughter, Beionca Bolden. On June 10th, Bolden was struck by a bullet in what police say was a drive-by shooting while holding her baby inside a Phenix City home.

“Her baby was asleep in her arms. It could’ve been the baby that the bullet hit, but it hit Beionca,” says Myrick.

Myrick says there are still no answers in her daughter’s case. She believes someone knows what happened the night Beionca was killed.

“I just want answers. Some answers will ease some pain,” says Myrick.

Myrick now has custody of her daughter’s two children. She says she can’t replace her daughter but she will be right by their side every step of the way.

“The death of a child makes you lose your faith and sanity. Every day it is a different day, but I have more bad days than I have good days,” says Myrick.

Phenix City authorities do not believe she was a particular target in the shooting. If you have information on Bolden’s murder, please call Officer Cutt at (334) 448 2825.