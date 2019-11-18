Four people dead, six injured in California shooting

FRESNO, Ca (WRBL) Police in California say a football watch party turned deadly when shooters stormed the backyard of a Fresno home and opened fire, according to WRBL’s sister stations KSEE/KGPE

Right now, police have not released victims’ identities and little information on the suspects has been released, either.

Police confirm that approximately 35 people were gathered in the backyard of a home for a football party.

Investigators say the shooters were able to sneak around to the backyard, spraying the crowd with bullets.

Three people died at the scene. A fourth victim died from injuries at the hospital. An additional six people are being treated for injuries.

