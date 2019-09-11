Four-star Commanding General of the Army speaks at St. Anne-Pacelli

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Commanding General of the Army spoke in front of numerous 8th-12th graders at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School this afternoon.

Four-star General Michael Garrett discussed his life, his time at St. Pacelli and what 9/11 was like for him. Garrett stood before about 100 students draped in Vikings colors for Patriots day.

General Garrett (Photo credit: Shaquira Speaks)

General Garrett says he came back to the halls where he once walked to see where he’d come from and to offer any advice or words of encouragement for the kids there now. Garrett was at St. Anne -Pacelli during his freshman year but he had a pretty good time during his short stint.

He was apart of the varsity football team and wrestled. He gloated about how successful the school is now with their school rankings, capacity and grades.



But in honor of Patriots Day and in remembrance of 9/11, he spoke about what the day meant to him to children who were very, very young during that dreadful day.

General Garrett poses with Vikings wrestling team (Photo Credit: Shaquira Speaks)

“There are young men and women that joined the Army today that weren’t alive on this day either. And what amazes me is how all of these young men and women continue to sign up for defending their country, knowing that we are and have been a nation at war for almost two decades,” Garrett says.

He went on to say that he wasn’t trying to recruit the children to serve in the military, but he just wanted to challenge them and make them consider what was important to them. He says there are other ways to serve the country without going into the military.

He said, “Ask yourself what is it that I want to be .. and what is it that I want to pursue.”

He received a standing ovation.