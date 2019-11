PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- A beloved boy who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last year has died.

Four-year-old Korbin Atchley passed away around 5 a.m. yesterday. He was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma – a tumor that forms when cells in the central nervous system begin to multiply rapidly.

His family says they plan to donate their son’s organs so they can find a cure for other kids.

WRBL News 3 extends our thoughts and prayers to the Atchley family.