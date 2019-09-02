Fourth Annual Labor Day Classic 10K kicks off in the Chattahoochee Valley

It's become a Labor Day tradition in Columbus and today it continued. We're talking about the Labor Day Classic 10K! Runners took to the streets of Uptown Columbus early this morning for the fourth annual Labor Day Classic 10K. Runners started at Headquarter Nissan and finished near Big Dog Running Company on Broadway. The proceeds raised today go to support a very worthy cause that improves the lives of people in our community-- Mercy Med. That organization provides medical services for uninsured people in our area. It gives people who otherwise could not afford to see a doctor the chance to be seen by a physician. "Well Columbus is a hometown community. We support our family members and friends. The health and safety of those in our community is our number one priority. The funds raised for the race are benefiting Mercy Med." says Columbus Roadrunner volunteer Donna Flowers. More than 300 runners were at today's event.