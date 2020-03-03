Fourth-grader pushes for multi-cultural crayons in her school district

LEESBURG, VA (CBS)- A fourth grader in Virginia is on a mission, changing the future one crayon box at a time.

At Evergreen Mill Elementary School in Leesburg, Virginia, nine-year-old Bellen Woodard and her fourth-grade classmates are getting a lesson in history.

Bellen is now taking her coloring projects to a new level. It all started last year when she came home with some tough questions for her mom about skin-color crayons.

Her mom Tosha Woodard says it was hard to hear, especially because it wasn’t the first time.

Bellen is the only African-American girl in her grade.

So, Bellen started with her classmates, giving out packets with Crayola multi-cultural crayons or colored pencils.

Bellen didn’t stop there. She’s now working to get multicultural crayons and colored pencils into every elementary and middle school classroom in the district.

Bellen’s idea has taken off; the mayor of her town has granted her a proclamation, and a Virginia history museum is interested in getting one of her kits.