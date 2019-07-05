Fourth of July travel period proving deadly on Georgia highways

Right now, many of you are enjoying an extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

But no matter if you traveled in from out-of-town, or if you live locally and plan to be on the roadways this weekend, law enforcement warns you to be very careful.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, at least nine people have lost their lives on state highways during the Fourth of July travel period, as of 6 a.m. Friday, July 5.

Those deaths have all occurred since 6 o’clock Wednesday evening.

And sadly, with the increased traffic volumes lasting throughout the weekend, that number is likely to rise.

That’s why the Georgia State Patrol warns everyone to be extra careful while on the road.

The “hands-free” cell phone law took effect last July.

In the past year, GSP issued 25,000 distracted driving citations.

Remember, phones cannot be anywhere on your body while driving in Georgia.

Drivers may only talk on phones in Georgia if they are using hands-free technology.

Handling a phone for purposes of text messaging, using the GPS, or choosing a new song on the play list are all illegal– and GSP says potentially deadly choices while driving.



