Fourth suspect in murder of aspiring Columbus rapper pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The fourth suspect charged in the murder of a Columbus rapper pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

21-year-old Jordan Seldon appeared before Judge Julius Hunter on Tuesday morning.

Seldon faces a murder charge in the shooting death of Jaylin Williams, better known as “FNG Bart.”

The investigation previously led to the arrests of 22-year-old Gerald Reed, 21-year-old Christian Patrick, 21-year-old Anna Stecenko.

Hayes says detectives obtained surveillance video that captured the shooting from residents in the area. Police say the video shows three men approaching Williams as he sat on the front porch. Shortly after, two of the three men opened fire on Williams.

In the court testimony, Det. Sherman Hayes said co-defendants and concerned citizens told police that Seldon was one of the shooters.

During testimony, Sherman also said Stecenko helped plan the robbery of Williams. Detectives say she alerted the three men Williams was home the night of the murder.

Police say the men used Patrick’s car to drive to Williams’s home.

After the shooting, police say the group of suspects split up. Police say one-by-one, evidence led to their arrests.

Seldon’s arrest comes more than a year after the murder of Williams who was shot and killed on Wallace Dr. back in August 2019.

Despite his plea, Judge Hunter ordered Seldon held without bond.

Seldon is also ordered not to contact his co-defendants and the victim’s family members.