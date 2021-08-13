Fred’s forecast track still targets our region and another system looms in the Atlantic

We are Weather Aware for outer rain bands rotating Sunday afternoon and evening-Tuesday AM. The primary threat may be isolated tornadoes and the potential for brief torrential rainfall and gusts up to 15-25.

The landfall forecast looks to be Panama City westward Monday morning or evening…After this landfall, Monday late morning afternoon the center of circulation appears to still be on track for all the energy across our region or towards the right side.

This would mean the potential for wind gusts 20-40 for several hours and the far most outer bands producing tornadoes.

Soaking rain and toppled trees would be the #1 hazard on this current track, and a lot will change so stay tuned.

Sunday-Tuesday WEATHER AWARE (For The Region): We have to be hyper-focused for those traveling anywhere from Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia for Sunday afternoon because this is the latest National Hurricane Forecast Track and its current forecast can be tracked 24/7 at WRBL.com and #TrackingTheTropics