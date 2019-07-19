“Free Cat Fridays” at Paws Humane Society in Columbus!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) PAWS Humane offers you a fantastic feline Friday!

It’s “Free Cat Fridays” at PAWS Humane. The shelter has more than 100 cats right now, and on Fridays, for the time being, adoption fees are waved for cat and kittens.

One reason for the numerous feline population is PAWS Humane officials drove Louisiana to rescue 50 cats and kittens in the aftermath of Hurricane Barry. It allowed one shelter there to free up room for incoming pets who needed shelter and also aided in saving the lives of kittens and cats that would have drowned in the high flood waters.

Josh McQuien stopped by with one of those adorable kittens, Anne, and to invite you to consider taking advantage of “Free Cat Friday”!