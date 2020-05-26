Free COVID-19 testing at Carver High School

The Columbus Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend at George Washington Carver High School.

The testing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 568 COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County and 17 deaths from the virus.

To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Cough

Muscle Pain

Sore Throat

Shortness of Breath

Repeated Shaking with Chills

Loss of Taste or Smell

Carver High school is located at 3100 8th Street.

For more information, call (706)-321 6300.