Free COVID-19 testing at Carver High School

The Columbus Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend at George Washington Carver High School.
The testing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 568 COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County and 17 deaths from the virus.
To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
Fever
Chills
Headache
Cough
Muscle Pain
Sore Throat
Shortness of Breath
Repeated Shaking with Chills
Loss of Taste or Smell
Carver High school is located at 3100 8th Street.
For more information, call (706)-321 6300.