Free COVID-19 testing this week

A Phenix City church will host a free COVID-19 testing event this week.

Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church is teaming up with Valley Healthcare Systems and Tree of Life Healthcare for the Friday, June 26 event.

The church is located at 337 10th Avenue in South Phenix City.

The testing comes as COVID-19 cases spike in several states across the country. The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms 378 cases in Russell County. Across the river in Muscogee County, the Columbus Health Department confirms 1,341 cases and 39 deaths. You do not have to live in Alabama to get tested at this event.