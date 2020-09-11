Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Columbus and Butler for Georgia residents

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The West Central Health District is offering Georgia residents several opportunities for free COVID-19 testing.

One site will be located in Taylor County at the Butler Fire Department, 42 Cedar Street, Butler, Georgia, Saturday, September 12, from 9 am – 12 pm. For more information, call (478) 862-5628.

An additional Saturday morning site will be hosted at the Columbus office of Dr. Jacqueline Owusu, 5401 Gunboat Drive, Suit 27, Columbus, Georgia, Saturday, September 12, 8 am – 1 pm. Dr. Owusu’s office will host an additional testing window on Sunday, September 13, 1 pm – 5 pm.

The free testing is for Georgia residents only.

To be tested, you must register in advance either through the health department website or by calling (706) 321-6300, Option 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

90° / 74°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 90° 74°

Monday

91° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 74°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 81° 70°

Wednesday

75° / 72°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 90% 75° 72°

Thursday

80° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 80° 70°

Friday

80° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 64°

Saturday

76° / 60°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

83°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories