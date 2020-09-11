Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Columbus and Butler for Georgia residents

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The West Central Health District is offering Georgia residents several opportunities for free COVID-19 testing.
One site will be located in Taylor County at the Butler Fire Department, 42 Cedar Street, Butler, Georgia, Saturday, September 12, from 9 am – 12 pm. For more information, call (478) 862-5628.
An additional Saturday morning site will be hosted at the Columbus office of Dr. Jacqueline Owusu, 5401 Gunboat Drive, Suit 27, Columbus, Georgia, Saturday, September 12, 8 am – 1 pm. Dr. Owusu’s office will host an additional testing window on Sunday, September 13, 1 pm – 5 pm.
The free testing is for Georgia residents only.
To be tested, you must register in advance either through the health department website or by calling (706) 321-6300, Option 1.