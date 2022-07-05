PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – This weekend, football greats will be making their way to Phenix City to pass on their knowledge to the next generation. The Phoenix Initiative’s Tommie “Keyman” Robinson Youth Football Camp is happening this Saturday at Central High School.

Athletes ages 6 to 12 will have an opportunity to learn from football and cheerleading stars for free. The camp will be led by Tommie Robinson, a 36-year coaching veteran and Phenix City native.

Currently the running back’s coach at Texas A&M, he coached for the Dallas Cowboys and for LSU as they clinched the 2019 National Championship. Now, he is looking to plant seeds back into the community that helped him get there.

“When I was a little kid, we didn’t have anything like this but I did have people around me that did give back to me,” Robinson said. “It’s also important to me to give back to the community where I grew up, where I was raised.”

Young football players will be able to practice alongside Kansas City Chief Justyn Ross, UGA National Champion and “Sportsvisions” host DJ Jones, Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby and much more.

Meanwhile, young cheerleaders will be able to learn from Columbus State University cheerleaders. They will be able to learn new skills from coach Jimbo Davis, who led Columbus State to win seven national championships.

The athletes these kids watch on the big screen will now be their mentors.

The event was made possible through “The Phoenix Initiative,” a non-profit that works to serve and promote positivity throughout the Phenix City community. President Tomi Lowe says she believes the event will help mold young talent in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I know that this area is known for football and cheerleading,” Lowe said. “With the type of caliber players and coaches that we’re going to have at the camp, it’s going to be great motivation for our youth to see that. They could see that they could be the next Justyn Ross or the next Tank Bigsby.”

Also on the board for the Phoenix Initiative is Jeremy Gray, who serves as the State Representative for District 83 in the Alabama House of Representatives. Rep. Gray was a college athlete and had a career as a professional football player for the Canadian Football League. Gray says the lessons of the game reach far beyond the field.

“Football teaches you so much about self-discipline, teaches you about confidence, teaches you about teamwork, camaraderie, all of those things… so it’s good life skills,” Gray said. “It’s not just about sports… it’s about bonding, being able to interact with people because life is about relationships and that’s what sports teaches you.”

The event will be on Saturday, July 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Finley Firm, P.C. is sponsoring the event and anyone interested in registering can do so here.