Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.

Conditions will remain breezy throughout the day on Wednesday with wind gusts of up the 20mph throughout the day, but winds will calm back down by Thursday morning. Readings will dip into the 30s again on Thursday and Friday with the afternoons only warming into the upper 50s/low 60s. We will continue to see lots of sunshine and clear skies through the week thanks to an area of high pressure following the cold front.

We will start to see more pleasant conditions for the start of our weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures starting to warm back up into the 70s. Conditions will continue to rise throughout the weekend with temperatures reaching the low 80s for the start of next week.