Ellerslie, Ga. (WRBL) – Thanksgiving is less than a week away and one local farm is getting ready to process nearly 300 turkeys, that’ll go out fresh, not frozen. Turntime Farms says they’re expecting more customers this year as store bought frozen turkeys continue to drastically rise in price.

With over 300 acres of farmland, Turntime Farms located in Harris County serves all the surrounding counties and even brings people in from all over the state of Georgia, some driving even an hour for fresh grass fed meats.

“It makes us feel really good about what we’re doing, and it really keeps us motivated to not cut corners and not cheat the system.” Matt Ward – Turntime Farms, Farm Manager

With new acreage to graze each day, Turntime takes pride in the clean food headed out the door. Nearly 300 hundred turkeys will be processed the Sunday before thanksgiving.

“We enjoy seeing them from two days old to the finished product, knowing that they’re going to be somebody’s centerpiece for Thanksgiving. You know, we can’t beat that.” Matt Ward – Turntime Farms, Farm Manager

When asked if the farm has been impacted by inflation, Ward said,

“A little bit. A little bit. Certainly everything that is purchased, there’s an increase, some worse than others… Cost of hay is up, the cost of feed is up.” Matt Ward – Turntime Farms, Farm Manager

Inflation is a domino effect. As grocery store prices continue to climb, some local farmers say they’ve managed to get by without the drastic increase in prices for their customers.

“We try not to compare ourselves to the grocery store because that’s not what we are. As long as we’re able to cover our cost… The goal is not to be millionaires. For us, our goal is to take care of the land and provide clean eating for people.” Matt Ward – Turntime Farms, Farm Manager

The US Department of Agriculture says the cost of store bought frozen turkeys has risen nearly 73% since 2021. Ward says, grocery store prices skyrocketing has only closed the price gap, a benefit to farmers.

“The gap kind of closes with our cost, and that generally brings in more revenue. I think once the gap gets a little bit closer, then people will choose to eat cleaner.” Matt Ward – Turntime Farms, Farm Manager

Regenerative farming does not use the typical machinery and pesticides that come along with commercial farming, something that also helps lower the cost.