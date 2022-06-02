Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Currently tracking a few showers and storms across the two-state. Nothing much on the severe side currently, but Friday we will see a few more afternoon scattered storms. Those storms could possibly be strong to severe as part of our viewing area is under a marginal risk for Friday associated with the cold front.

The rest of the weekend looks nice for outdoor plans, but a few stray showers are possible for Saturday and Sunday afternoon due to a boundary associated with a potential tropical system that will move through Central Florida during the weekend. This system besides a few stray showers should stay way south of us due to the cold front that pushes through our area steering it away from us.

-Chris Denmark-Miss. State Intern 2022