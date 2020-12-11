 

‘Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister dead at 62, reports say

by: Tristi Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Actor and professional wrestler Tommy “Tiny” Lister, known for his intimidating role as “Deebo” in “Friday,” has died, according to multiple reports.

He was 62.

Lister was found unresponsive in his apartment in Marina del Rey, California after displaying symptoms of COVID-19 in recent days, his manager Cindy Cowan confirmed to Variety.

TMZ reports that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His official cause of death has not been released.

Lister, who was blind in his right eye, wrestled in the World Wrestling Federation, even squaring off against Hulk Hogan as Zeus in 1989. His hulking frame and intimidating look led to acting roles in the 1990’s.

He played the neighborhood bully “Deebo” in “Friday” and the film’s sequel, “Next Friday.”

His film credits include “The Dark Knight,” “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “The Players Club” and “The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence),” among others.

Lister was also featured in “The Fifth Element” as the Galactic President. He appeared in the Adam Sandler film “Little Nicky” as Nicky’s older brother Cassius.

The Compton native is survived by a daughter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

