Friend, Supporter, Advisor Phenix City Police Chief remembers Gail Green, partner of 33 years

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Phenix City mourns the loss of an Assistant Police chief, after she died from COVID-19 Wednesday. Assistant Police Chief Gail Green, served the City for 33 years.

“I had just talked about her to her brother just three weeks ago and he said, well you know she was doing real good. Yesterday was really a shocker. You know again, an amazing person, that’s someone I grew up with, been knowing my entire life, and her whole family she will truly be missed,” said Kenneth Chambers.

Green graduated from Central High School in 1982, studied Criminal Justice at Troy State University, and attended Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Police Chief Ray Smith remembers her as his partner, personal friend, and closest advisor and supporter.

“A police, the best one that I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m going to miss Gail. Any time I had a problem, I didn’t want anybody to come but Gail. I don’t know who I’m going to replace with her now. Gail is one of the sweetest persons,” said Mel Long.

Green made an impact out of uniform, too. She served as a foster parent to special needs children and adults.

Years ago, she served as a DARE instructor to Phenix City Fifth graders. They were her students, and when they grew up, they became her friends.

“Yes my sister was loved by everybody. As I always say, there are no strangers. There are just friends that we haven’t met yet. That’s the way I look at life, and that’s the way my sister lived her life, Said Green’s brother Charles Edmond.

City Leaders tells News 3 that Assistant Police Chief Gail Green will always be remembered for her great service in the community.