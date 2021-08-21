Funeral held for St. Anne Pacelli student who died from accidental drowning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Family and friends gathered at New Birth Outreach Church to celebrate the life of London Skye Williams.

Family and friends wore Williams’s favorite color, pink, to pay tribute to her. As guests arrived at the service, they signed their names and wrote a message to the family on a pink poster with pink balloons. Family friend Roger Lotson said Williams and his daughter were great friends.

“London and my daughter Cadence were friends, my daughter is 9. When London first came to the church, her and my daughter had an instant bond. They would sit with each other during church, they would then call each other after church on facetime,” Lotson said.

Lotson’s daughter was unable to attend the funeral but she wrote a note to her friend telling her goodbye.

“I got to speak on my daughter’s behalf today during the service, my daughter wrote a note about their friendship together. She just spoke about how she loved London for her sense of humor, for her intelligence and that she was always there for her when she needed her. My daughter tried to come on today but she could not and she did send her words about how much she loved London,” Lotson said.

Lotson told News 3 this was a difficult day.

“It’s tough, because our daughters were so close in age and in friendship, it was tough. I could barely make it through reading the words that my daughter wrote. I’m going to go home and hug my daughter pretty tight and she’ll just be missed and it’s tough, you know when somebody is gone this soon understanding God’s plan,” Lotsons said.

Lotson wants the family to stay encouraged.

“I just want to say thank you to the family for sharing London with us, she was a true blessing. London was an example to all of us, that you need to love people no matter who they are, where you meet them. Everybody that met London felt her love,” Lotson said.

Pink balloons were released at the end of the service in memory of London.