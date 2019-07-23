Funeral service set for quadruple murder victims; preliminary autopsy results back

Funeral services have been announced for a Columbus mother and her three children who were brutally stabbed to death last week.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday for Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her children; three-year-old son King, one-year-old daughter Kensley, and one-month-old daughter Kristen. The service will be at Peaceful Holiness Church on Buena Vista Road.

The visitation will be held at Lambs International Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Police have arrested Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, and charged him with four counts of murder. Jackson and Spellman had been in an ongoing relationship and police have said the three children were his.

They were killed at Elizabeth Canty Apartments inside a unit that was leased to Jackson.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the preliminary autopsy results for Spellman and the children are back. According to the coroner:

— Spell died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.

— King died of multiple stab wounds to the chest and torso.

— Kensley died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.

— Kristen died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.