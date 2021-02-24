 

Gallant Few’s Patriot Challenge: 565 miles in one day at Stowers Elementary earns 600 students a gold medal

Our Patriot Challenge reached new heights for our Partner in Education this afternoon at Freddie Stowers Elementary on Fort Benning.

They reached a gold Medal for Patriot Challenge supporting GallantFew. Walking, running, and other activities such as jumping jacks helped our Stowers kids earn miles.

Today, our PE Director, Rose Mishkoff talked about Cory Smith’s journey home as he transitioned from being an Army Ranger to a civilian. 

Not an easy task but he changed the lives of thousands of men and women in the service. Making a decision to take action and not becoming a victim.

Now changing the lives for us all being part of Team WRBLcolumbus

We talked about perseverance and community and how together we would reach our goal of 565 miles to bring awareness to difficulties many veterans face as they transition to being a civilian. 

Team WRBL COLUMBUS has been part of this for 9 years and our PIE Partners Kinetic Credit Union, DENTAC, 1-29 are leading the way. 

