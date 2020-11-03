GALLERY: Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the polls began to open early Tuesday morning, there were already lines of voters at many places across Central Alabama.
In-person voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Here are a few photos of the voters who have waited all morning to vote:
Feel free to submit photos of voter lines to webstaff@cbs42.com.
