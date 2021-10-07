GALLERY: Flooding forced rescues, road closures across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flash flooding forced many people to evacuate their homes and many roads were closed across the Central Alabama area Wednesday night.

Above, flooding can be seen on US-31 and Alabama 150 or Lorna Road Wednesday near the Galleria Mall.

Parts of Crescent at the Lakeshore apartment complex in Homewood had to be evacuated, flooding can be seen above from Shades Creek.

CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Ashely Gann sent the photos in above of the area surrounding her house. Safe to say she had to sleep at the station Wednesday night.

Police Department were called to a submerged car in the water near 28th Street North and Norwood Boulevard to rescue a woman from the vehicle. She was reportedly unconscious. When Fire & Rescue arrived, they preformed CPR and revived the woman.

Flooding made driving difficult Wednesday night as many roads looked like 13th Street in Ensley, as seen above.

Thursday morning, Hoover Fire will deliver an update on flooding conditions and water rescues.