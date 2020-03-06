Gas prices drop in America, amid coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus outbreak has led to led to cheaper gas prices in the United States, due to a global drop in demand for oil.

USA Today reports the average price for a gallon of gas has fallen six cents over the past three weeks, to $2.41. It cited data from the app Gasbuddy. It also reports a senior petroleum analyst with the app says the drop in global oil demand could benefit U.S. drivers for weeks to come.

Most of the drop in oil demand is from China, which normally is the biggest importer and second largest consumer of oil in the world.

But it’s been buying less oil over the last few weeks as fewer people traveled within China and the nation’s economic activity largely shut down.