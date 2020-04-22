GBI: 911 supervisor accessed crime files for personal use

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities said a supervisor at a North Georgia 911 center was accused of accessing criminal files for personal use.

Stormie Watkins was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of computer invasion of privacy. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 52-year-old Watkins was a supervisor at a 911 call center in Bartow County.

The agency said Watkins was allowed to access Georgia Crime Information Center files only for legitimate purposes. The GBI said an investigation revealed Watkins was abusing her authority by accessing the files for personal reasons.

It’s unclear whether Watkins had an attorney.