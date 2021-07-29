GBI arrests Peachtree City man in child pornography case

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Peachtree City man has been arrested on child exploitation charges by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to GBI officials, Jason Mitchell, 43, was arrested on July 28, 2021 and charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography).

The investigation into Mitchell began when the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received a cybertip regarding his online activity. The tip came from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Agents say according to the tip, Mitchell was involved in the online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material while using a popular online platform.

Findings from a search warrant executed at Mitchell’s Fayette County home led to his arrest and charges being filed against him.

Mitchell has been booked into the Fayette County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online. Additionally, tips can be submitted to the See Something, Send Something mobile app.