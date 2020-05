The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation a probe into a Friday morning death inside the Muscogee County Jail.

Major Joe McCrea tells News 3 the inmate was discovered about 11:15 a.m. The inmates name and cause of death have not been released.

McCrae called the death an apparent suicide.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced the inmate dead at 11:49 am.

New 3 is awaiting additional details.