GBI investigating early morning officer-involved LaGrange shooting following domestic disturbance homicide

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) An overnight fight between a couple in LaGrange left a man dead and another shot in the arm by police, says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

LaGrange Police say they received a domestic disturbance call at approximately 1:10 this morning. Officers say the 911 call that led them to the Tall Pines Apartments on Turner Street was made by 19-year-old Patrick Reeves. The GBI says Reeves is the brother of the woman involved in a fight with her boyfriend.

Once there, the GBI says that Reeves allegedly shot his sister’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Jazmen Glanton.

The GBI says the LaGrange officer who responded saw Reeves shoot Glanton, gave him verbal commands, and then shot Reeves in the arm.

The GBI says Reeves received non-life threatening injuries.

First responders rushed Glanton to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The GBI says it will takeover the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Reeves and homicide of Glanton.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.