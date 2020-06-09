George Floyd honored in Opelika with wreath laying ceremony

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – All across the country Monday, mourners gathered to pay their respects to George Floyd.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm)

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis as a white police officer, who has since been fired and arrested on murder charges, knelt on the back of Floyd’s neck while he lay on the ground handcuffed.

In Opelika, dozens of people came out for a wreath laying ceremony at Courthouse Square to honor the late Floyd. They were joined by community leaders from all across Lee County.

Opelika City Council President Pro-tem Patsy Jones organized the ceremony. “This was a vision that came to me this past weekend and I shared it and we did this immediately,” says Jones, “and we did it because we wanted to show a reverence before the final rights of Mr. George Floyd.”

Floyd’s death at the hands of police sparked protests and calls for change in the United States and all across the globe.

In Houston, Texas earlier today, thousands came out to a public viewing pay their respects Floyd.

Floyd’s funeral will be Tuesday, followed by burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother.