Georgia agency gets $166,000 grant to buy child car seats

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The state of Georgia is devoting an estimated $160,000 to buy child car seats for children across the state. Some of those seats will go to children and their families right here in our area.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the purchase of the seats is funded from a grant by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. In addition, the money will be used to support community programs that teach parents and caregivers how to property install and use the seats.

In our area, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Clay, Meriwether, Quitman, Stewart and Troup counties will all benefit from the grant.